Is Trump Planning One Last Taxpayer-Funded Golf Trip To Scotland?

Is this why he hasn't resigned yet?
By Tengrain
Image from: WMears via Twitter

According to the Sunday Post, Lord Damp Nut is planning his escape… to Scotland? Get in a round of golf on our dime before fleeing to the warm-embrace of the Saudis?


“President Trump could be planning a trip to Scotland to avoid attending his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration.“Prestwick airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, that is occasionally used by Trump, on January 19 – the day before his Democratic rival takes charge at the White House.

“Speculation surrounding Trump’s plans has been fuelled by the activity of US Army aircraft, which were based at Prestwick airport for a week and said to be carrying out 3D reconnaissance of the president’s Turnberry resort.”

As the Scots were the ones who graced us with the epithet of “Mango-hued shitgibbon” at the beginning of the 4th Reich, I think we can count on them to come up with some appropriate nomenclature for the final scene of this tragic/comic farce.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

