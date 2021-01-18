Trump Toadie Richard Grenell Says Susan Rice 'Lacks Experience'

Richard Grenell, the most unqualified man to ever serve in a presidential administration, ever, claims that Susan Rice was going to become America's "shadow president" under the Biden administration.

If only you were competent enough to "shadow president" Donald Trump, Richard.

Grenell appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning, (She has every Trump nincompoop on her show) and asked the former Fox TV pundit how influential former Obama officials (gasp!) will be in Biden's new administration.

Grenell, thy hypocrisy runneth over replied, "Well, Susan Rice has been tapped to do domestic policy, and what is really interesting about that is, she's got no experience in domestic policy."

Huh? Did Grenell just denigrate Susan Rice for lack of experience? What was he doing before going to Germany and embarrassing the nation?

Coming from a man had no business being appointed as Ambassador to Germany, let alone being named acting Director of National Intelligence for Trump? That's absurd.

We understand Grenell's only function as DNI was to release targeted classified documents related to Trump's vendetta against Mueller's special counsel. That Trump put the safety and security of this nation in the hands of Grenell humiliated and perhaps endangered America.

The only intelligence Grenell could discuss was his lack of having any. Some in Germany hated him so much they wanted to expel him.

After making some other ignorant comments about Kamala Harris's role as being the tiebreaker in the Senate, Grenell channeled Rudy Giuliani and said Joe Biden wasn't up to the job.

"I think you need to watch Susan Rice very closely. She will be the shadow president."

Speaking like an average Trump cultist, Grenell attacked Biden's mental acuity. Biden shredded Trump in every debate.

Grenell continued, "The progressives have clearly taken over him and I think that that's why he won. They wanted someone who had a name that they could control and Susan Rice being right there at the White House to be the shadow president is probably exactly where she wants to be, behind the scenes."

Maria said, "Wow."

All these code words for "Susan Rice is Black and an Obama alum so EEEEVILLL!"

By the way, there were many more Democratic presidential candidates much more progressive than Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders, you say?

His commentary was as ignorant as it usually is.

Under his careful eye, right-wing extremism, white supremacy, and QAnon conspiracy theories flourished unchecked and transmitted by Trump which led to the riots in the Capitol and has our nation on high alert.

He's the most unqualified man to ever hold a position in the intelligence industry, ever.