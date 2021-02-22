Politics
'America Uncanceled' CPAC Cancels Speaker For 'Reprehensible Views'

Without question, Young Pharaoh's views are reprehensible antisemitic views undeserving of any platform -- even CPAC's. They should probably change their theme, though.
By Karoli Kuns
CPAC very proudly rolled out their America Uncanceled theme for this year's conference, glomming onto the fauxtrage over "cancel culture," their euphemism for consequences and current reason to be aggrieved victims.

Then, this happened:

My first question was whether they canceled all of their speakers, but it turns out they canceled a Black guy with...yes...truly reprehensible views. According to Media Matters, Young Pharaoh "is an online commentator who has told followers that Judaism is a 'complete lie' and 'made up for political gain,' said that Jewish people are 'thieving fake Jews,' tweeted that 'all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews,' and claimed that 'all of these big tech [companies], media, & social media platforms are controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats.'

Absolutely reprehensible. He also attacked Ben Shapiro, which wouldn't sit well with those CPAC dwellers either, since Shapiro is "their" Jewish guy and therefore okay.

But I have to note that what Young Pharaoh said is not that different from the antisemitism that oozes out of the entire Republican party when they're not pumping up Netanyahu's right wing government as their example of what Jewishness ought to be. Every time their White speakers yammer about George Soros or embrace QAnon theories they're no different. Marjorie Taylor Greene is no less reprehensible than Young Pharaoh. Every time I remember the "Jews will not replace us!" chant in Charlottesville, I also remember that many of those people were either CPAC attendees or viewers online.

By their own standards, they should cancel every speaker at CPAC, don't you think? I thought so and said it, but others said it better.

This one right here was my first thought, but alas, no. They're committed to him.

While I'm sure I don't need to actually point this out, I confess to giggling a bit about CPAC canceling a guy at a conference about "uncanceled America."

Update:. Here is another speaker with reprehensible views. Rep. Paul Gosar pushed the theory that George Soros funded the Charlottesville Nazi rally back in 2017. But he's white, so I'm sure he won't suffer any consequences for that.

And yet another speaker with a history of antisemitic views. This guy, Kurt Schlicter, takes pride in being the biggest bigot he can be on all fronts, but here he is, comparing Jews who support President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry to Nazi accomplices.

Apparently it's the Qanon association that has CPAC spooked? Because their list of speakers includes proponents of The Big Lie (reprehensible), voter suppression (J. Christian Adams and Tom Fitton, both Ginni Thomas pals, also reprehensible), and more. What could it possibly be?

