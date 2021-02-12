Chris Wallace: Trump's Legal Team Arguments 'Ludicrous' And 'Silly'

After Donald Trump's impeachment defense team took a break, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace blasted their ludicrous defense of Trump's incitement of an insurrection on Fox News.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked Wallace what he thought about the lengthy video Trump's team used to show that Democratic politicians also used the word "fight" over and over again.

"I think honestly, it's a silly argument," Wallace said.

He continued, "Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally saying fire,or Denis McDonough saying he was going to fight for veterans' rights as the new VA chief is not the same as what Donald Trump is doing.

"There is no comparison between that and his campaign that Donald Trump ran for six months, talking about the fact that the election, the only way he could lose was if it was stolen, that the election was rigged, then continuing to fight it from 11/03..."

"I thought it was ludicrous," he said and then bashed Trump's third-string legal team.

This was one of the most absurd uses of Trumps typical "whataboutism" defense to deflect away from his own criminality and immoral behavior.

That's why he was stuck with this ridiculous legal representation.