Coward Mike Pence Declines Speaking Gig At CPAC

Former VP Mike Pence has declined an invitation to speak at Matt Schlapp's perverse CPAC conference.

It's not surprising, since CPAC represents most of the conspiracy theorists, QAnon, pro-Trump insurrectionists and purveyors of bogus voter fraud claims. Matt Schlapp was one of the provocateurs, along with Rudy Giuliani, promoting the many lies in Nevada, among other places, that led to an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Schlapp lied over and over again when he claimed they found thousands of voter irregularities.

The excellent journalist Jon Ralston had strong words for "this con man."

Jon Ralston here.



I'm in Nevada, too, Matt, and you are a grifting liar. You have not uncovered "massive amounts of fraud." Those numbers you are passing on to suckers to extract $35 from them are phony. A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con. pic.twitter.com/jIk810Exbn — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) December 7, 2020

Mike Pence and his family were targets of violence because Donald Trump made his followers believe he could somehow, with the stroke of a pen, disallow the electoral college votes that Joe Biden had won, and crown Trump for a second term. Even when the insurrectionists sacked the US Capitol, hunting for Pence, Donald Trump said nothing to defend him. Instead, Trump encouraged these traitorous actions against his former VP.

Yet, for some reason, during Trump's second impeachment trial, Mike Pence was mute, even though (as Chris Wallace reported) Pence was furious at Trump's actions.

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace reported earlier this month that according to Pence's aides, Trump's failure to call off the mob and ensure the safety of his loyal second-in-command represented the "ultimate betrayal."

Pence could have shed a lot of light on what transpired during the insurrection, but he refused to utter a word.

Amanda Carpenter writes: "Makeshift gallows were erected on the West side of the complex. Members of the mob shouted “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the halls of Congress, hunting for the vice president, as well as any other officials they could get their hands on. Well over 100 police officers were injured and maimed by the mob; Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed. Two Capitol Hill Police officers later committed suicide. And to this day, the former vice president hasn’t had a word to say about his experience."

What do you say about a man who refuses to stick up for his own safety, as well as his family's, when armed insurrectionists hunt him like a dog?

If I were him, I wouldn't attend CPAC either, because my life might be in jeopardy.

I also agree with Carpenter when she closes with this: "Aside from morbid curiosity, it’s unclear why anyone would listen to what he has to say. Pence’s strategic silence shows us that he’s either unable or unwilling to stand up for his own health and safety. Why would anyone trust him to stand up for America?"

if Pence can't stand up for himself, how can he stand up for anyone else?