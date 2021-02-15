Media Bites
Cowardly Senate Republicans Refused To Go On 'Face The Nation'

By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
While seven Republicans voted to convict Donald Trump, the rest refused to uphold their oath of office by convicting the Seditionist in Chief.

Americans deserve an explanation as to why Republicans refused to convict a man that Mitch McConnell said (after voting to acquit!) was responsible for a seditious attack on the US Capitol .

Sen. Bill Cassidy went on ABC’s “This Week to explain why he voted to convict Trump, but the only acquit voter willing to appear on a Sunday show was Lindsey Graham on Fox.

The QOP is very good at not showing up and hiding.

Here's the guest list FTN's Sunday's program.

  • Boris Johnson, United Kingdom Prime Minister
  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control
  • Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado
  • Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid President & CEO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

I doubt the American people were filled with wild anticipation to hear conservative British PM Boris Johnson.

At the end of CBS' Face The Nation, host Margaret Brennan told Americans what cowards Senate Republicans are.

Thank you for watching.

We did offer invitations to over two dozen Senate Republicans to join us today. No one accepted.

Until next week.

Cowards.

