Donald Trump Jr. Freaks Out: Democrats 'Insurrected' Us First

Donald Trump Jr. argued this week that his father's impeachment trial is unfair because Democrats and their allies "insurrected" before Trump supporters did.
During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, Trump insisted that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol does not "tie back" to former President Donald Trump.

Trump ranted: "By that logic, we would take the last ten months and you would take the billion dollars worth of damage in looting, in rioting, in arson, in murder that took place across the country with the [Black Lives Matter] riots and the Antifa riots and you have the words of Kamala Harris, you have the actions of their campaign bailing out criminals. You have the words of Maxine Waters. You know, get up in their face. Nancy Pelosi, everyone."

"We've all denounced what happened on Jan. 6," he continued. "No one hasn't. OK? That doesn't mean that then, by their rules, that they would be absolved of ten months of Jan. 6 that happened across the entire country. Right?"

Trump claimed that federal buildings were "stormed" by supporters of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"You had everything else," he said. "All 'insurrected' by the Democrats and by their rhetoric on TV."

The former president's son said that he wasn't advocating to punish Democrats.

"I don't think that every time that someone says something that we should be able to tie it back to a couple of actions by lunatic players and say we've got to blame the person saying it," Trump opined.

