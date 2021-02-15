Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox News Lie: Teachers' Unions Are 'Power-Hungry Science Deniers Who Clearly Hate Kids'

First they went after Fauci, and then headed on to hit the teachers' unions for protecting their members' health.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

Fox News is fighting for relevance in today's extreme right-wing media Hunger Games, so they've decided the right thing to do is to suddenly be champions of school lunches while trashing teachers' unions and Dr. Fauci.

According to plagiarist Ben Domenich, Dr. Anthony Fauci is a terrible person for speaking in favor of stimulus funds going to public schools, instead of just opening them right now without the necessary modifications to protect students.

To boot, he ascribes motivations to Fauci that are just in his right-wing fantasy. "He's acting like a politician!," he exclaimed.

"He's saying you need to pass a huge -- Frankly I would like him to come forward and say, we need a $15 minimum wage. We need to deal with the problem of systemic racism before schools can reopen because that is practically what he's saying," he groused on. "There is a massive amount of money, tens of billions of dollars designed to go to K-12 education for this purpose."

God forbid Dr. Fauci should be concerned about...public health, including that of our children and the adults who teach them. God forbid.

But they were just warming up. Dagen McDowell suddenly cares about kids getting school lunches, and she was there to bash the teachers' union for that, because Fox News really loves to blame teachers' unions for everything.

Who does she think has been taking care of those needy students during this pandemic, anyway? TEACHERS have made sure those kids get lunch. You know, the ones who belong to UNIONS.

Nevertheless, McDowell lied. As they do. "Democrat politicians and the unions who are power hungry science deniers clearly hate kids," she told her Fox viewers.

That's some slander right there. Serious slander, and Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery was ready to jump right in, first with her "shame on teachers' unions" shtick and then moving on to say that schools don't need any more damn money.

"You can do it with social distancing, masking, ventilation," she said, apparently oblivious to the expensive modifications to ventilation systems and classrooms to make that work. "You can do this and make it work, but unions don't want to and neither do teachers."

That makes no sense, but on Fox News it's all about the heat and not the light. No one but these yahoos on Fox News who don't really even believe the crap they spew thinks teachers just love teaching Zoom classes rather than being in the classroom! All the unions want is for their teachers to be as safe as possible.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team