Fox Host Lies: 'Everyone In America Has Health Care'

During a riotous discussion about the recently released Dr. Fauci emails that show nothing detrimental, co-host Dagen McDowell claimed Medicare for All is dead because everybody already has healthcare.

Fox News' The Five panel of right-wingers hyperventilated over Dr. Fauci's released emails as if he admitted to murdering Jimmy Hoffa and JFK single-handedly.

"But his emails" is like pretending last week's mac n' cheese is fresh.

After bashing Dr. Fauci, Jessie Watters attacked Barack Obama, because funding to the Wuhan labs started under his administration.

Gutfeld joked, maybe they could post-impeach President Obama. Jessica Tarlov said, "We're gonna go to break, and then we'll talk about it."

Veering off into crazy town, Dagen McDowell launched into an unhinged rant about healthcare in America.

"Before we go to break though I'm going to add that any Medicare for All, any government-run healthcare is now dead," McDowell opined.

She continued, "You look at Tony Fauci and who would want some spotlight seeking, power-hungry career bureaucrat, some flame floozy deciding who gets to live and who dies --" (We need a few more adjectives, Dagen.)

Democratic contributor Jessica Tarlov interrupted and said, "People without insurance would so prefer [Medicare for All].

Dagen replied, "No they wouldn't."

Gutfeld again joked about people's lives and said, "No, it's the emergency room, Jessica, Please."

McDowell proudly proclaimed, "We all have healthcare in this country!"

What the heck is McDowell talking about? What do Dr. Fauci's emails even have to do with making sure everyone has health insurance and access to care?

Nothing obviously.

Conspiracies rule the roost.

Attack attack attack, and keep viewers angry, right Dagen? #Fail.