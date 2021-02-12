Georgia DA Gets Threats After Announcing Criminal Investigation Into Trump

Impressive interview with Fani Willis, the Fulton County attorney general from Georgia, on Rachel Maddow's show last night. Maddow noted afterward she feels a lot more confident this will happen after meeting her.

"Yesterday in the midst of the impeachment trial in Washington, a state prosecutor in Georgia, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, announced the opening of a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the administration of the election in Georgia," Maddow said.

"With reference to what is included to the impeachment article against President Trump, a call to pressure the Georgia secretary of state into changing election results for that state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis joins us again for the interview. This is her first national TV interview since opening this investigation. Thanks again for sticking with us."

Maddow asked if the impeachment trial had anything to do with her decision to open a criminal case.

"Zero. None whatsoever," Willis said.

"So a completely independent process, okay," Maddow said.

"Yeah, it's a -- I mean if we watched -- I just want to be clear if we watch that trial and witnesses come forward that are relevant to my investigation, certainly we will do our due diligence and interview them. But whether there was an impeachment or not an impeachment would not change the fact that something occurred here within my jurisdiction that may be criminal. And if that is the case, it needed to be investigated."

"I will mention impeachment in one other context here. Just because we have all as a country watched for 2 1/2 days now as House impeachment managers have laid out this evidence about how the former president incited his supporters to violence against his perceived enemies. We've seen these videos of Trump supporters menacing and intimidating local and state officials they perceive to be anti-Trump," Maddow said.

"I just have to ask if you are -- obviously you have 19 years as a prosecutor and obviously stand on firm ground and know what you're doing. I have to ask if it's crossed your mind, if you're worried about your own safety and that of your staff if opening this investigation could make you targets?"

"Oh, absolutely," Willis said.

"Since we've opened this we've gotten -- my security has doubled. We've gotten a lot of comments. Interestingly enough, the comments are always racist, and it's really just a waste of time and foolishness. It's not going to stop me from doing my job, and I don't think it's an insult to remind me that I'm a black woman. So it is a waste of their time, but we do understand that some people are unstable. These people think the nerve of me to actually do my job. But I took an oath. I made a commitment to the citizens in my community, and I'm going to do my job."

"Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, I am sorry that you are getting those threats already. I have incredible confidence in your ability to handle anything that comes your way, but I am sorry that is coming your way in that way already. Thank you for helping us understand this investigation, and good luck to you and your staff," Maddow said.