Kudlow Slams VP Harris With Repeated Expletives On Hot Mic

Larry Kudlow's perfect record of always being wrong is still unblemished, as he smacks Vice President Harris for correctly stating the state of vaccine chaos at the federal level.
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Larry Kudlow does not have a reputation for being right about much of anything, and he maintains his winning streak to this day, as he decided today was the day to not only be wrong, but to be wrong by spewing "Bullshit" at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris correctly claimed that when the Biden administration took over, there was no national vaccine plan. This is a fact. But of course, Fox News cut the video to only this: "In many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year." (In fairness, so did Axios' Mike Allen, but still, give us the full quote)

Here is her full quote: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. In many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."

And she is right. The Trump administration made it clear they weren't going to coordinate the vaccine distribution or develop any national plan for getting the shots in the arms of those who need them. Instead, they left that to individual states. That was by design. If there was a plan, the only plan was to not help states actually get their people vaccinated, which is no plan at all.

But that didn't stop Kudlow from snarling, "Bullshit! Bullshit! BULLSHIT!" on a hot mic, giving him yet another opportunity (or opportunities) to be wrong.

(h/t David Badash)

