Laura Ingraham's Budget Idea: Cut Unemployment And Schools

What is Laura Ingraham huffing/drinking/smoking? I know!

She's taking in some lovely "gotta distract from Trump's taxes" drug. That's what.

Via Media Matters, Ingraham spent part of Monday night threatening school funding and unemployment assistance for those affected by the pandemic. Because why not?

LAURA INGRAHAM: I've got plenty of ideas. You could save taxpayers $246 billion by canceling unemployment benefits that even the CBO is warning could result in more joblessness. ... INGRAHAM: How about this? No funds for schools that do not reopen immediately. Period. My sincerest apologies, President Biden, that we didn't have time to go through the entire bill but those Ingraham Angle cuts get you nearly $844 billion worth of savings.

This is the same austerity BS that conservatives always find in their souls when a Democrat takes office. Ingraham would never suggest cutting Wall funding, Space Force, Trump's golf trips or tax cuts for billionaires. And she doesn't actually give a rat's butt about "the deficit."

One must assume that her viewers are physically unable to change the channel.