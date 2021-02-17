WATCH: Trump Plaza Atlantic City Implosion

Once again, here we are in the Dept. Of Obvious Symbolism. Officials say it will start "sometime around 9 a.m." but could be earlier -- or slightly later. Via the New York Times:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It will not be the biggest or the best implosion ever. An auction for the rights to detonate the dynamite to begin the implosion of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., fizzled. Front-row seats to view Wednesday morning’s planned spectacle were sold on the cheap. Onlookers in cars will be charged $10 and herded into a lot most recently used as a pandemic-era food distribution site. Still, the demolition will mark the symbolic finale of the former president’s casino empire in the seaside resort city.

My late mother and her sisters took the casino buses to Trump Plaza all the time. "A free trip, free lunch, and a roll of quarters," she'd say. "Why not?" Oddly enough, today would have been her 98th birthday. I suspect she and the rest of the girls are watching and smiling!

Here's the implosion from several different angles. Enjoy!

Demolition porn—Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is no more. Is that cheering I hear? pic.twitter.com/cTdnSWOESd — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 17, 2021

There she goes - Trump Plaza casino imploded in Atlantic City.#implosion #trump pic.twitter.com/vNfcoWBWbE — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) February 17, 2021

In a metaphorical tribute to his Presidency, Atlantic City's Trump Plaza is demolished by implosion using 3,000 sticks of dynamite. pic.twitter.com/WfnczImVWQ — Alexander Lerche (@AlexanderLerche) February 17, 2021