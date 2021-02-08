Politics
McCarthy Demanded Cheney Apologize To GOP For Impeachment Vote — She Refused

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was reportedly rebuffed by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after he asked her to apologize for her vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
Axios on Sunday reported details of a House GOP conference meeting where some members were calling for Cheney to lose her leadership role.

According to the report, McCarthy met with Cheney hours before the conference and urged her to apologize. Cheney, however, refused.

"I cannot do that," she was quoted as saying. "It was a vote of conscience. It was a vote of principle — a principle on which I stand and still believe."

Cheney ended up keeping her position as conference chair with a vote of 145-61.

In an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday, Cheney stood by her vote to impeach Trump. She also predicted that Trump would be the subject of "many, many criminal investigations" for his role in the January 6 insurrection.

