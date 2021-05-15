Cheney: 'Absolutely' McCarthy Should Testify Before Jan 6th Commission

Liz Cheney twists the knife on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he and her fellow Republicans booted her from her leadership position. Congressional leaders have reached a deal on a bipartisan January 6th commission, but for obvious reasons, McCarthy hasn't signed off yet.

As Cheney discussed with ABC's Jonathan Karl, he's likely going to have to testify, whether he wants to or not.

KARL: Now the Speaker, along with at least one Republican—key Republican—announced an agreement on a commission to look into what happened on January 6. Should Kevin McCarthy be willing to speak—testify before that commission? After all, he is one of the few people that we know of that was actually talking to Donald Trump while the attack was taking place.

CHENEY: He absolutely should, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed. I think that he very clearly, and said publicly, that he’s got information about the president’s state of mind that day. The elements of that commission are exactly as they should be. I’m very glad they rejected Leader McCarthy’s suggestions that somehow we should dilute the commission. It’s really important that it be focused just on January 6 and the events leading up to it.

KARL: So you would welcome a subpoena for Kevin McCarthy to testify to that committee?

CHENEY: I would anticipate that, you know—I would hope he doesn’t require a subpoena, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.