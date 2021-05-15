Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Cheney: 'Absolutely' McCarthy Should Testify Before Jan 6th Commission

Liz Cheney twists the knife on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he and her fellow Republicans booted her from her leadership position.
By Heather
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

Liz Cheney twists the knife on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he and her fellow Republicans booted her from her leadership position. Congressional leaders have reached a deal on a bipartisan January 6th commission, but for obvious reasons, McCarthy hasn't signed off yet.

As Cheney discussed with ABC's Jonathan Karl, he's likely going to have to testify, whether he wants to or not.

KARL: Now the Speaker, along with at least one Republican—key Republican—announced an agreement on a commission to look into what happened on January 6. Should Kevin McCarthy be willing to speak—testify before that commission? After all, he is one of the few people that we know of that was actually talking to Donald Trump while the attack was taking place.

CHENEY: He absolutely should, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed. I think that he very clearly, and said publicly, that he’s got information about the president’s state of mind that day. The elements of that commission are exactly as they should be. I’m very glad they rejected Leader McCarthy’s suggestions that somehow we should dilute the commission. It’s really important that it be focused just on January 6 and the events leading up to it.

KARL: So you would welcome a subpoena for Kevin McCarthy to testify to that committee?

CHENEY: I would anticipate that, you know—I would hope he doesn’t require a subpoena, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team