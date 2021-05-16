Politics
Liz Cheney Calls On FBI To Investigate Kevin McCarthy's 'Complicit' Role In Jan. 6 Attack

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding "important information" about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's so-called "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.

Wallace noted that Cheney has argued that Trump is "dangerous" for the Republican Party and for the country.

"I ask this about both McCarthy and Elise Stefanik (R-NY)," Wallace said. "Are they being complicit in what you consider the Trump lies?"

"They are," Cheney agreed. "And I'm not willing to do that. There are some things that have to be bigger than party, that have to be bigger than partisanship. Our oath to the Constitution is one of those."

Wallace went on to ask Cheney about her recent suggestion that McCarthy should testify before a bipartisan commission about his knowledge of the Jan. 6 attack.

"I think it's very important," Cheney explained. "He clearly has facts about that day that an investigation into what happened, into the president's actions ought to get to the bottom of. And I think that he has important information that needs to be part of any investigation, whether it's the FBI, the Department of Justice or this commission that I hope will be set up."

