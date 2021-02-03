I think it was Shakespeare who said, "The time is out of joint," or maybe it was Marty McFly? Anyway, our bloggers today do a little bit of time traveling.

Left Jabs time travels to 3 weeks ago.

Stinque gives a review of the first 10 days of President Biden's administration.

Max's Dad has a simple request for Chuck Schumer.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about Pop Culture, Miss Cellania takes us to the 1977 debut of Star Wars. So, so good.

If you have not yet read the TRIAL MEMORANDUM OF THE UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, you can time travel to January 6, 2021.

