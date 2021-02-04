So while twice-impeached ex-Prznint Stupid is still at large in these Unites States and it seems like the DOJ is looking into RICO charges for the insurrectionists, our bloggers today are examining culpability.

The Rude Pundit knows why Republicans want to ignore the insurrection.

Hackwhackers wants to help find one of the insurrectionists. Maybe you can help?

Juanita Jean's looks into a smoking gun from the insurrection.

Bonus Track: The Bluebird of Bitterness presents... How Ikea Was Invented. I've been in that meeting, I swear.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.