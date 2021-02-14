Informed Comment: A federal court blocked Arkansas’ attempt to trample on free speech rights of state contractors.

SCOTUSblog: …while Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the Supremes put an Alabama execution on hold.

Off The Kuff: A look ahead to the special election to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright in Texas’ 6th Congressional District.

Naked Capitalism: Amazon will stop at nothing to stop its workers from unionizing.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Unions thrive in the dark. Secrecy is their greatest ally, sunlight their most potent adversary.” (South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, January 24, 2012)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.