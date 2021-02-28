The Buddha From Venus Edition.

CPAC, truly the gift that continues giving:



A Japanese Cult That Believes Its Leader Is an Alien From Venus Is Speaking at CPAC

Hiroaki “Jay” Aeba has a spot in the lineup just after Donald Trump Jr.

Via Vice.

Just Above Sunset recaps court proceedings & more CPAC crap.

Yastreblyansky on the Country Club Party.

Lindsay Beyerstein on the Q-verts: "The link between Trumpland, QAnon, evangelical culture, and child-sex predators". Every Accusation Is A Confession.

Bonus Warehousing Children So Their Parents Can Ignore Them While Working Themselves Into An Early Grave Track: Nagonna work, per a teacher at Electablog.

