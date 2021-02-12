Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Angry Bear: As things stand, the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill will contain substantial aid for families and expanded assistance for obtaining health care.

Big Bad Bald Bastard: Robert Kennedy Jr. exits stage left.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) has a plan for turning the House red in 2022…

Brennan Center for Justice: …which includes a massive redistricting effort by the Party of Lincoln.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"In your hands, my dissatisfied fellow-countrymen, and not in mine, is the momentous issue of civil war. The Government will not assail you. You can have no conflict without being yourselves the aggressors. You have no oath registered in heaven to destroy the Government, while I shall have the most solemn one to ‘preserve, protect, and defend it.’” (President Abraham Lincoln, First Inaugural, March 4, 1861)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

