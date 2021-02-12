Nikki Haley Now Says 'We Shouldn’t Have Followed' Trump

Nikki Haley, who formerly defended Donald Trump's immoral behavior after she became ambassador to the UN, now is separating herself from Trump and lashing out at her former boss in a Politico cover story.

Haley, who definitely will run for the presidency in 2024, gave an extensive interview to Tim Alberta and basically declared that Trump's political career is over.

After Trump made his unconscionable Charlottesville comments, Haley said she confronted Donald on his words.

"But when Charlottesville happened, I was very triggered,” she said. "And I called [Trump] and I said, ‘You need to realize your words matter and what you say, and you think you’re saying, and what someone else may hear can be very different things. You have to understand that people can take that and hurt people with it.’ "I’m saying that I know that certain people hear your words and will react to that and you have to be careful with that."

Many political observers understood what Trump's words in Charlottesville would trigger. It was no secret that white supremacists and white nationalists had rallied around Trump's xenophobic language when he came down the escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy. And their ferocity only grew the longer Trump stayed in office.

Nikki Haley then went on to explain what she saw during the Save America Trump rally that fueled the seditious Trump mob to sack the US Capitol.

“Fast forward, I’m watching the television the morning of the 6th and I see Don Junior get up there,” she said, reciting the president’s son’s calls to action against Republican leaders, closing her eyes as if reimagining the scene. “And then I hear the president get up there and go off on Pence. I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off. I mean, Jon [Lerner] texted me something and I said, ‘I can’t. I can’t watch it. I can’t watch it,’ because I felt the same thing. Somebody is going to hear that, and bad things will happen.”

The Save America rally was the tip of the iceberg and an inciting incident that the House impeachment managers laid out in meticulous detail. Since the early morning of November 4, 2020, Donald Trump has spewed lie after lie that his victory was "stolen." That big lie fueled his followers into conducting an insurrection against the Congress.

The former South Carolina politician then told Politico that as far she's concerned Trump's political career is dead.