OMG, Have You Seen Marjorie Taylor Greene's Daughter On The Ticky Tocky?

To be clear, the amazing comedic talent Blaire Erskine is NOT the demon spawn of Marjorie Taylor Greene, she is just doing her amazing comedy thing again, pretending to be her daughter apologizing for ever saying her mom is not batsh*t crazy.

"She shouldn't be in Congress. She should be in an Olive Garden ten minutes before it closes asking to speak to the manager, that's her natural habitat," she breathed, frantically and hysterically looking around.

There is so much hilarity, including not knowing a lot about her mom, stories about how Greene and her husband met (including a lightening bolt striking a the used car dealership's blow-up monster where he worked,) and while I do not want to give EVERYTHING away about this video, I will say that the part about the checkers outside of a Cracker Barrel absolutely sent me, and I am not sure what the checkers did to deserve the insult of being compared to Greene.

Enjoy.