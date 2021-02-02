Media Bites
Pat Robertson: Impeachment Lawyers 'Walked Out' Because Of Trump Voter Fraud Lies

Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
By John Amato
On Monday's 700 Club, Evangelical Trump supporter Pat Robertson confirmed news reports that Trump's lawyers who were set to defend him against his second impeachment quit because Trump wants to re-litigate his voter fraud conspiracy theories.

He's being impeached for inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol.

Robertson has a good source because he talked to Trump's former legal counsel Jay Sekulow, who was part of the first impeachment and he confirmed the reports.

Robertson said, "[Jay] told me Trump wants to re-litigate the election and that's not what they want to do."

"They've got some excellent attorneys from down in South Carolina to represent him and they've all walked out, why? Because he doesn't want to deal with the one charge brought against him (and he can beat that thing) but that's why five of them quit," Robertson stated.

They quit because Trump has lied himself into thinking the election was stolen from him. Or else maybe... your guess is as good as mine.

Robertson is one of the Christian conservatives who helped promote every voter fraud conspiracy theory Trump and Rudy Giuliani's hackneyed legal team used to try and con his supporters which caused the riots.

They also used those lies to threaten, cajole, and and pressure republicans in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada to try and illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election for him.

Hey cultists, no fake news there.

