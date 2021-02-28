Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

When I saw Roy Clark trending on Twitter, I couldn't resist. What started it was Rex Chapman posting this oldie but goodie of the guitar virtuoso on "Hee Haw."

Roy Clark. Two minutes of absolute guitar fire... pic.twitter.com/MZ90hdsN1X — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 27, 2021

This led me to another video of Clark I'd long forgotten, but loved even more, posted above from "The Odd Couple." And that punch line at the end felt brand new to me - hope you laugh as hard as I did.

*************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to The Oklahoman:

ABC’s “This Week” — — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Fauci; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Govs. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Coons, D-Del; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "Fox News Sunday” — Psaki; Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Mark Warner, D-Va.

If you don't feel like politics, why not go down the Roy Clark rabbit hole? Or the Odd Couple rabbit hole? Or both?

What's on your agenda today?