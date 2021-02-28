Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning Tee-Vee Guide, with a bit of guitar from a true master to spice things up.
By Aliza Worthington

When I saw Roy Clark trending on Twitter, I couldn't resist. What started it was Rex Chapman posting this oldie but goodie of the guitar virtuoso on "Hee Haw."

This led me to another video of Clark I'd long forgotten, but loved even more, posted above from "The Odd Couple." And that punch line at the end felt brand new to me - hope you laugh as hard as I did.

*************************
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to The Oklahoman:

ABC’s “This Week” — — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Fauci; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Govs. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Coons, D-Del; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"Fox News Sunday” — Psaki; Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Mark Warner, D-Va.

If you don't feel like politics, why not go down the Roy Clark rabbit hole? Or the Odd Couple rabbit hole? Or both?

What's on your agenda today?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team