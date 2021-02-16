Ted Cruz, Laughing Stock Of The Senate, Part Infinity

Sen. Ted Cruz, the US Senator from TEXAS, is being remembered today for attacking California's energy policies less than a year ago.

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.



Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide.



Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020

Texas is now suffering a catastrophic power outage during a freezing winter storm. And Cruz's past tweets attacking California are coming back to haunt him.

Cruz took it on the chin from Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries when Donald attacked his wife's looks and claimed his father killed JFK.

Cruz then said this, "I'm not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my father. And that pledge was not a blanket commitment that if you can attack Heidi that I'm going to nonetheless like a servile puppy dog and say thank you very much for maligning my wife and my father."

Flash forward a few years later and it didn't take Cruz long to turn into a servile puppy dog when he decided to join the MAGA insurrectionist's on January 6 and gave them hope that Pence would overthrow Biden's election win. His actions helped fuel the Trump supporters to attack the US Capitol.

After the traitors were finally contained, Sen. Cruz and Hawley continued to side with the insurrectionists and still pushed to block the counting of the electoral college votes.

During the impeachment Senate trial Cruz continually was offering advice to Trump's moronic attorneys.

Sometimes, Sen. Cruz, when a great state is suffering that you are not part of, it's perfectly fine to shut your pie hole on things you are ignorant about.

The Q calling the kettle black.