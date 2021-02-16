Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ted Cruz, Laughing Stock Of The Senate, Part Infinity

Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump's "servile puppy dog," actually attacked California over rolling blackouts.
By John Amato
4 years ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Sen. Ted Cruz, the US Senator from TEXAS, is being remembered today for attacking California's energy policies less than a year ago.

Texas is now suffering a catastrophic power outage during a freezing winter storm. And Cruz's past tweets attacking California are coming back to haunt him.

Cruz took it on the chin from Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries when Donald attacked his wife's looks and claimed his father killed JFK.

Cruz then said this, "I'm not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my father. And that pledge was not a blanket commitment that if you can attack Heidi that I'm going to nonetheless like a servile puppy dog and say thank you very much for maligning my wife and my father."

Flash forward a few years later and it didn't take Cruz long to turn into a servile puppy dog when he decided to join the MAGA insurrectionist's on January 6 and gave them hope that Pence would overthrow Biden's election win. His actions helped fuel the Trump supporters to attack the US Capitol.

After the traitors were finally contained, Sen. Cruz and Hawley continued to side with the insurrectionists and still pushed to block the counting of the electoral college votes.

During the impeachment Senate trial Cruz continually was offering advice to Trump's moronic attorneys.

Sometimes, Sen. Cruz, when a great state is suffering that you are not part of, it's perfectly fine to shut your pie hole on things you are ignorant about.

The Q calling the kettle black.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team