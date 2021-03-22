Dan Crenshaw Trends On Twitter, And Not In A Good Way

Don't cross the streams, Dan Crenshaw!

The Congressman from the Houston area and alleged insider trader went on Fox and trashed the Biden administration on their border policy, which he described ON FOX NEWS as winking while claiming to discourage immigration. Crenshaw claimed that Biden winks mean he won't deport people who cross the border illegally.

That's a lie. For which there was no pushback on Fox Propaganda Network, obviously.

But Medhi Hassan on Peacock (and really, he belongs on the actual NBC network, get with it, Comcast Suits) knows that 72% of those crossing the border in FEBRUARY were immediately deported.

Watch Crenshaw squirm when faced with actual facts.

HASAN: “I promise we will come back to Remain in Mexico. I’ve got a question I want to get into. I just need to deal with this first. You accept that 72% of people apprehended at the border are expelled, can we agree on that under CBP statistics? You agree with that? CRENSHAW: “That sounds right, sounds right, but there’s also 20,000 that are released, family units that are released. HASAN: “Hold on. Hold on. Then it’s a lie to say there’s an open border as Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, your leader, keep saying, there’s an open border? That’s false. If 72% of people are being deported, how is that an open border? That’s just a lie. CRENSHAW: “Look, the vast majority of people are in these family units that do not get reported. There’s also at least 1,000 a day —“ HASAN: “That’s not true. CRENSHAW: “I just got off the phone with Border Patrol. No, listen to what I’m about to say. 1,000 a day run away, people who get away. Because here’s the thing, you have to understand this, too. When Border Patrol is dealing with hundreds and hundreds of family units at a time, thee drug cartel says, ‘You pay $300 a person, you walk across there, you turn yourself into Border Patrol and they’re going to just let you go.’ That’s exactly what happens. But here is what happens. Border Patrol becomes babysitters, they become bus drivers, they become nurses. You know what they’re not doing? Patrolling the border. Drug cartels love this. They can go around, they get people through —“ HASAN: “I get your talking points about bus drivers, babysiters —“ CRENSHAW: “They’re not talking points. These are facts. You should go down there. You need to go down there and see this for yourself. These are facts. HASAN: “I mean, a CBP officer is not a babysitter. But let me just ask you this —“ CRENSHAW: “They’re being told to be. HASAN: “It cannot be an open border if 72% of people are removed. That’s just nonsensical to claim that. You know that. I know that.

All of a sudden the immigration situation is complicated and has a history going back to 2014? And we can both sides the issue faced by BOTH Obama and Trump? As if Trump didn't separate children from their parents as a DETERRENT to border crossings, even those legal border crossings from asylum seekers?

Whenever this issue comes up, remember: people who are seeking asylum from gang violence or political oppression, who might be murdered if they remain in their home country, are entering the United States LEGALLY. Asylum laws command that the US hear their case and admit them if they are found to require asylum.

Asylum is a protection granted to foreign nationals already in the United States or arriving at the border who meet the international law definition of a “refugee. The United Nations 1951 Convention and 1967 Protocol define a refugee as a person who is unable or unwilling to return to his or her home country, and cannot obtain protection in that country, due to past persecution or a well-founded fear of being persecuted in the future “on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. Congress incorporated this definition into U.S. immigration law in the Refugee Act of 1980. As a signatory to the 1967 Protocol, and through U.S. immigration law, the United States has legal obligations to provide protection to those who qualify as refugees. The Refugee Act established two paths to obtain refugee status—either from abroad as a resettled refugee or in the United States as an asylum seeker.

American media in general and of course, Fox News in particular, have no coverage of this fact. Fox promotes anti-immigrant racism daily when a Democrat is in the White House.

And Dan Crenshaw knows that what he's saying on Fox is pro-Republican propaganda. He gets tangled in his own lies when he appears outside the Fox News bubble, and then he gets trending on Twitter. That's not a good thing, Dan.

