Devin Nunes Should Be Indicted, Part Infinity

What the heck? A new DNI report says that Rep. Devin Nunes accepted "packets" from Andrii Derkach, a sanctioned Russian agent, and now he won't answer questions about it? Put him on the stand, Democrats!
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
What on earth. A new DNI report states that Congressman Devin Nunes accepted "packets" from sanctioned Russian agent Andrii Derkach.

As Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney noted earlier this week, there is no question that Nunes received these packets. "The fact is that [Russian operatives] were so comfortable using people like Devin Nunes that Andriy Derkach -- a known Russian asset -- sent information to Devin Nunes at the Intelligence Committee. We literally had the package receipt," said Maloney.

1 day ago by NewsHound Ellen
And Maloney asked Nunes directly in an Intelligence Committee meeting about this packet. Transcript via Politico:

"[M]y question ... is of the ranking member, whether he is prepared to disclose to the committee whether he has received materials that have been called into question in the public reports from Andrii Derkach and, if so, whether he is prepared to share them with the rest of the committee," Maloney asked.

"Does the ranking member wish to respond?" asked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

"No," Nunes replied.

So is Devin Nunes in hiding now that there's actual proof he received intel from a Russian spy? Heck no, he's on Fox News projecting his crimes onto Eric Swalwell, without mentioning his own collusion! Because of course he is.

