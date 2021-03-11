Business
Read time: 1 minute
Fox Business Kills The Inflation Fairy

So much for the so-called inflation fairy the Larry Kudlows of the QOP use to attack any legislation to help the American people passed by Democrats.
By John Amato
56 min ago by John Amato
Right wing objections to the American Rescue Plan have focused on the possibility of high inflation due to the influx of $1.9 trillion going into the economy, but that is not the case and now they need to admit it, too.

Fox Business and other conservative media have been shrugging off the big gains on Wall Street and the slow gains on Main Street because we have Joe Biden as president.

Republicans on my TV have used the inflation fairy to attack the American Rescue Plan Act, but the numbers don't lie, leaving Fox Business' Stuart Varney giddy from the NASDAQ gains made Tuesday and Wednesday.

"They're adding to it by the looks of it. What happened?" Varney asked.

"That's right because there's no inflation," FOX Business reporter Susan Li replied. "Just got the latest inflation numbers at the bottom of the hour and it shows it's still pretty much still contained."

So much for the so-called inflation fairy the Larry Kudlows of the QOP use to attack any legislation to help the American people made by a Democratic president. That fairy is dead and buried now.

