Fox Flabbergasted: Only 55% Of CPAC Would Vote Trump Again

CPAC straw poll showed even the truest Trump believers aren't supporting another presidential run.
As Fox News breathlessly waited for Trump to take the stage at CPAC, the conservative conference released their straw poll. The results shocked Fox News and Karl Rove.

John Roberts was happy that Trump's approval rating was very high for that crowd of un-American traitors led by Matt Schlapp.

Schlapp is also one of Trump's lead henchmen of voter fraud lies that led to the insurrection at the US Capitol.

"But 55% said that they would vote for him. I thought that number might have been higher." Roberts opined.

"Absolutely, bingo!" Rove replied.

"I agree entirely with you. Remember," he said, "this is a group that came to this meeting for largely one reason. President Trump was gonna be there."

Sandra Smith said, "Yeah."

Rove continued, "This is the truest Trump believers and for him to only get 55% is -- he's losing strength because he's not introducing something new. "

Rove said Trump needs to refresh and change his act, but listening to Trump's long speech, he hasn't learned nor will he ever learn anything new.

Trump still clung to the lies that incited a seditious act against the government of the United States.

During his diatribe, Trump tried to cancel out Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell. Cheney in particular spoke out against his traitorous lies after he lost the presidential election, and said in public that she doesn't think he has a leadership role in the party or the country going forward.

Trump is the same as he ever was.

