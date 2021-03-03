Media Bites
Fox News Giddy Over Texas' No Mask Mandate

Fox News, the no information network, continues to promote lies that endanger the health of American citizens.
FOX Business host Stuart Varney brought on the odious Trump propagandist Pete Hegseth to celebrate Texas opening up 100% and eliminating mask mandates.

Varney  was ecstatic about the word "freedom" and asked Pete if the same mood of optimism in North Carolina is brewing because of Gov. Abbott's reckless attempts to distract from his inept handling of Texas blackouts and the freeze.

"Big time, " Hegseth replied. "Everyone has the option. You can wear a mask if you want to. You don't have to if you don't want to."

This is a lie, of course.

North Carolina does indeed have a mask mandate,  but Pete was  thrilled over the fact that not all places are enforcing it.

You do have the option to disregard CDC and North Carolina guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing at your peril and the peril of your family, friends and innocent bystanders.

Hegseth categorized the refusal to wear masks as "common sense." It's more like a possible death sentence, but that's just me.

Texas has been roundly panned by any serious person for taking these actions. (Are there many serious persons in Texas? If so, why can't they get elected to public office?)

Here is what they're celebrating:

