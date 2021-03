One of my favorite award shows takes place tonight because as I was studying music in college, this was my Oscars.

The Grammy Awards.

Here's a full list of nominees.

I want to take a moment to shout out to my old friend Tzvi Small, who passed away a few years ago, but was a producer of the Grammys for years and brought me to a number of shows.

Tonight there will be a tribute performance for the great Marvin Gaye.

Kicking off the event will be a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Marvin Gaye track "Mercy, Mercy Me"

Enjoy.