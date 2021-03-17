Politics
Man Detained By Secret Service At VP's Residence Had Weapons In Car

Little information has been released yet, but from just the video and tweets alone, this sounds like a possible disaster averted.
By Red Painter

On Wednesday afternoon, a man was arrested outside of the Naval Observatory, which is the Vice President's residence in Washington, DC in a pretty secluded part of DC near Embassy Row. This is not a tourist destination, is not near the metro and is not a big spot for foot traffic. In fact, the only people you ever see outside are joggers or dog walkers that live or work in the neighborhood.

Scott MacFarlane of NBC tweeted about it shortly after it happened:

And this update:

NBC News reported that Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested by the Secret Service near the Vice President's residence. Police searched his car, which was parked in a garage in downtown DC. Police reportedly found a rifle and ammunition in the parked car. Murray was stopped based on an "intelligence bulletin" from Texas.

NBC reports that Murray was "charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device."

Is this another White man who was "having a bad day" or is this one of Donald Trump's "MAGA Patriots"?

