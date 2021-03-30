Image from: M. Bouffant Moonrise Over Sunset Blvd.

Supply Chain to Resume Supplying Edition.

Right Wing Watch: Glenn Greenwald continues being an awful person.

First Draft knows what I like: Montana, state of my mother's birth. (Things not going at all well there: Montana recorded more deaths than births in 2020.)

Sucker puncher is a chump-ass sucker: "Eric Metaxas Goes Anti-Vax", from Warren Throckmorton.

Another awful person? Or someone caught in an untenable situation? Strangely Blogged can't decide about Dr. Birx either. (750,000 dead by, say, the end of the yr.?)

Bonus Vaxx Tracks from Florida: Humanizing The Vacuum reports.

By M. Bouffant.