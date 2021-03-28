Civil Commotion: Anti-vaxxers lie about coincidences.

Boomer Dem-Nation: Republican voters need to face facts about the party.

Butterflies and Wheels: Evergreen, the operator of the ship currently stuck in the Suez Canal, has something of a reputation.

Strangely Blogged: Georgia's desperate Republican leaders are whistling past their own future graves.

Bonus link: The use of bitcoin is the key to an existence blissfully free of annoying regulations.

