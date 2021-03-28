Sen. Kennedy Compares Kamala Harris To A Famous Criminal Athlete

The f*ck?

Sen. John Kennedy compared putting V.P. Kamala Harris in charge of migration at the southern border to making Lance Armstrong drug czar.

Again, I ask you and all with working brain cells...the actual f*ck???



On The Sunday Show, Jonathan Capehart played that clip for Zerlina Maxwell, who (like every Black journalist) has been working triple overtime debunking these racist GOP BS talking points. She'd just finished demolishing Ted Cruz when Capehart queued up Kennedy and said, "Get a load of this a$$hat, talking about our VP being in charge of the border." (Kidding. He didn't use those words exactly.)

Then he played the clip of Kennedy telling Mario Bartiromo, "But that's, like, that's like putting a Lance Armstrong in charge as drug czar. In charge of our drug programs. I mean, she has called the Border Patrol a bunch of Ku Klux Klanners!" Bartiromo, then claims VP Harris "has said no" to the task — completely false, by the way.

At this point, I'd like to direct your attention not to the glorious Maxwell, but to the amazing Connie Schultz, who is also on the panel and apparently hearing this Kennedy statement for the first time. She looks completely stricken, says, "Whoa," and needs several moments to compose herself and compartmentalize her rage. (This, by the way, was my reaction, too.)

Maxwell, on the other hand, calm, cool and collected, says, "There's so much there. I think you know what I've been thinking about all week long in terms of this immigration discussion, is essentially Republicans have no policy platform."

Well, yeah, but did you HEAR WHAT KENNEDY JUST SAID ABOUT VP HARRIS?

Not that everything Maxwell said wasn't absolutely bang-on accurate and scathing about the GOP. They are stunting. They're trying to convince their fellow Republicans that brown children are SCARY. They're fine with Trump, the border, the inhumanity of Trump's policies, child separation, racism, and insurrection, and always have been. "They are upset because they don't have anything else to talk about." Amen.

About VP Harris, though? Like making Lance Armstrong drug czar? What does that mean?

Does he think she will break the law? Does he think she will lie and cheat in order to reduce migration numbers, or win races she doesn't deserve to win? Does he think she will indulge in the activity on which she is supposed to be clamping down? Somehow, now I'm picturing Kamala Harris running back and forth across the border like a lunatic when she's supposed to be there helping get the situation under control.

No. He meant he doesn't like the idea of putting a Black and/or brown person in charge of whether or not other brown people are allowed to come into the country. She cannot be trusted to make good decisions in his alleged mind, because as a woman of Black and Indian descent, she'd not be neutral (read: racist) enough to keep those brown people OUT.

Disgusting. Absolutely vile. So very Senator From Louisiana John Kennedy.