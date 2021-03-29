Sometimes, Crime Does Pay

Sisu was a stray dog in North Carolina that had a bad crush on a stuffed unicorn toy inside a Dollar General store. He would sneak into the store and make a beeline to the toy aisle and always grabbed the same toy. Finally, staff at the store locked the door after he got in and called the Duplin County Animal Services.

The animal control officer that handled the call, Samantha Lane, instantly became a hero by buying the unicorn for Sisu before taking him back to the shelter. Another unnamed hero adopted Sisu as soon as the story made the news.

My faith in humanity has been restored, at least for now.

