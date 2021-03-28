Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The memes have been nonstop about this Suez Canal boat blockage. I'll spare you my own that I posted regarding the blockage coinciding with my very first cololoscopy. These were my two favorites, though.

and

The boat thing becomes funnier if you keep picturing the captain saying “Oh bother.” pic.twitter.com/RmVIcS5K5T — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) March 25, 2021

We can laugh because no one has died, yet. (No one has died yet, have they?)

*******

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

CNN“State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) … Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) … Sanjay Gupta.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: White House press secretary Jen Psaki … Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Josh Holmes, Shannon Bream and Harold Ford, Jr. Power Players: Taylor Gaussoin and Joe DiPietro.

NBC“Meet the Press”: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) … Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.). Panel: Peter Baker, Al Cardenas, Heather McGhee and Vicky Nguyen.

CBS“Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) … Rep.-elect Julia Letlow (R-La.) … Anthony Capuano … Scott Gottlieb.

CNN“Inside Politics”: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) … Seung Min Kim and Jeff Zeleny … Patricia Murphy and Astead Herndon … Mia Love … Ala Stanford.

MSNBC“The Sunday Show”: Ari Berman … Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) … Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) … Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist … Yamiche Alcindor … D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser … Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.).

ABC“This Week”: White House comms director Kate Bedingfield … Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). Panel: Rahm Emanuel, Leah Wright Rigueur, Margaret Hoover and Ramesh Ponnuru.

Do you have a favorite Suez joke or meme? Leave it in the comments. :)