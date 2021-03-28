Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The memes have been nonstop about this Suez Canal boat blockage. I'll spare you my own that I posted regarding the blockage coinciding with my very first cololoscopy. These were my two favorites, though.
And of course, memes can't be missing#SuezCanal #SuezBlocked #Evergreen pic.twitter.com/7ZmUx7lHoB
— Peace to Jews and Arabs 🇦🇪🇮🇱🇧🇭🕊️ (@UAE_YOT2019) March 25, 2021
and
The boat thing becomes funnier if you keep picturing the captain saying “Oh bother.” pic.twitter.com/RmVIcS5K5T
— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) March 25, 2021
We can laugh because no one has died, yet. (No one has died yet, have they?)
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:
- CNN“State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) … Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) … Sanjay Gupta.
- FOX“Fox News Sunday”: White House press secretary Jen Psaki … Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Josh Holmes, Shannon Bream and Harold Ford, Jr. Power Players: Taylor Gaussoin and Joe DiPietro.
- NBC“Meet the Press”: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) … Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.). Panel: Peter Baker, Al Cardenas, Heather McGhee and Vicky Nguyen.
- CBS“Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) … Rep.-elect Julia Letlow (R-La.) … Anthony Capuano … Scott Gottlieb.
- CNN“Inside Politics”: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) … Seung Min Kim and Jeff Zeleny … Patricia Murphy and Astead Herndon … Mia Love … Ala Stanford.
- MSNBC“The Sunday Show”: Ari Berman … Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) … Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) … Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist … Yamiche Alcindor … D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser … Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.).
- ABC“This Week”: White House comms director Kate Bedingfield … Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). Panel: Rahm Emanuel, Leah Wright Rigueur, Margaret Hoover and Ramesh Ponnuru.
Do you have a favorite Suez joke or meme? Leave it in the comments. :)