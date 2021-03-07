Politics
'That's Reparations!' Lindsey Graham Freaks Out Over Loan Forgiveness For Black Farmers

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed outrage on Sunday over a program that forgives some loans for disadvantaged farms.
During an interview on Fox News, Graham said that the rules were unfair to white people.

"Let me give you an example of something that really bothers me," Graham told host Maria Bartiromo. "In this bill, if you're a farmer, your loan will be forgiven -- up to 120%, not 100%, but 120% of your loan -- if you're socially disadvantaged. If you're African-American, some other minority."

"But if you're a white person, if you're a white woman, no forgiveness!" he complained. "That's reparations! What has that got to do with COVID? So if you're in the farming business right now, this bill forgives 120% of your loan based on your race!"

Graham went on to insist that Democratic lawmakers are "out of control liberals."

"God help us all if we don't check and balance them in 2022," he added.

