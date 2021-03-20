Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

They're Not Throwing Away Their Shot!

When a bunch of Northern California doctors get together to riff on Hamilton for the purpose of encouraging vaccinations, magic happens.
By Karoli Kuns

A group of California doctors calling themselves Vax'n8 took the Hamilton song "My Shot" and remixed it with lyrics to inform and encourage people not to "throw away their shot."

“While we completely respect everyone’s freedom of choice, we as a group of physicians support and encourage everyone who can to receive a vaccine based on our understanding of both the science behind its safety, and the global imperative to bring population immunity to the point where the pandemic can finally come to an end,” the group wrote on YouTube.

Amen. I got my first Moderna shot Thursday. It couldn't come soon enough. I get my next one April 15th. When that shot went into my arm, I felt like hope was here. Like it wouldn't be long before I could visit my elderly mother again and travel and just go out to dinner if we felt like it. What normal feels like.

These doctors have done a wonderful thing with this video. I hope it goes viral and everyone sees it. And I really hope the 47 percent of Trump voters change their minds.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team