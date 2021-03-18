Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Throwback Thursday: President Self-Incriminator 'Whisked' To Golf Course

Three years ago today, the tweets were so bad that White House Staff had to rush Mango Mussolini to his private golf club to avoid further self-incrimination.
By Frances Langum
Throwback Thursday: President Self-Incriminator 'Whisked' To Golf Course
Image from: Trump Golf Count/Screenshot

Three short years ago today the tweets were so self-incriminating that his own staff decided he should golf.

It was only in the mid 50's on March 18, 2018, but they just had to get Trump away from the Fox and Friends Weekend show. Things were happening with the FBI and James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

As we reported at the time, "the impetus for at least one of the tweets came from his favorite morning show Fox & Friends."

White House transcriber Maggie Haberman's tweets are still available, unlike some people's lol.

Hey Fox News, call us when Biden has to be whisked to his own private golf club to avoid tweeting his way to two impeachments.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team