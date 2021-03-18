Bill Barr Lied About China Election Interference

The new US intelligence report confirmed that Russia and Iran did try to interfere with the 2020 election with Russia solidly behind helping Trump and many other Republican candidates against Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

But it also stated unequivocally that China wanted no part in interfering with the 2020 election at all.

However, that's not what the Trump administration repeatedly said, even under oath, to the American people during the run-up to the election. China was a convenient foil for Trump because he could smear Hunter Biden as well as blame COVID on China.

In interview with Wolf Blitzer on CNN in September 2020, Former Atty. Gen. Bill Barr proclaimed the most aggressive foreign nation to try and interfere with our presidential election was China.

Blitzer: Which is the most assertive, the most aggressive in this area? BARR: I believe it's China. BLITZER: Which one? BARR: China. BLITZER: China more than Russia right now? BARR: Yes. BLITZER: Why do you say that? BARR: Because I've seen the intelligence. That is what I've concluded.

AG Bill Barr was confirming in public to all Americans that China was the biggest provocateur of election interference because he saw the intelligence.

That was a categorical lie.

The report states that China "sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught."

Even Robert O'Brien and DNI Radcliff lied directly to the American people.

Then-White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien claimed in August that China had launched actual attacks aimed at election infrastructure.“China, like Russia, like Iran — they’ve engaged in cyberattacks and phishing and that sort of thing with respect to our election infrastructure, with respect to websites,” He went even further in a White House briefing the next month, saying, “We know the Chinese have taken the most active role” in trying to interfere in the election.

Bill Barr lied about the Mueller Report to aid Trump and as Joe Scarborough wondered why Barr was never charged with perjury.

Trump put together a criminal organization instead of a functioning government and we all have borne witness to his disgraceful presidency.

Bill Barr tried to save his reputation by refusing to be party to Trump's attempt to overthrown a legitimate presidential election, but that doesn't excuse his callous disregard for the truth the rest of his time as Attorney General.