Rev. Sen. Warnock Offers To Help Ron Johnson Overcome His Racism

Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), during an interview on The Joe Madison Show, said that he was willing to help Ron Johnson (Q-13th hole Mar-A-Lardo) overcome his racism and 'moral blindness.'
Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), during an interview on The Joe Madison Show, said that he was willing to help Ron Johnson (Q-13th hole Mar-A-Lardo) overcome his racism and "moral blindness" even as RoJo tries to convince someone - anyone - that his racist comments are not racial at all:

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show that he would like to sit down with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and talk to him about his incendiary comments expressing comfort with the Capitol rioters and fear of Black Lives Matter protesters.

“I’d like to talk to the brother,” Warnock said. “He is obviously misguided. Whenever someone says, ‘I’m not concerned when people are violently attacking the Capitol, but I would be concerned if these were Black Lives Matter activists,’ and then he says there was nothing racial about his comments — that suggests a kind of racism and moral blindness that makes it difficult for him to see what’s obvious.”

“I think that part of how bigotry works is that it renders one irrational in a lot of ways,” Warnock added.

Given how long RoJo has been so demented and depraved, that is surely a heroic and Herculean task he is volunteering for.

Despite Warnock's vast faith and experience, perhaps it would be a good idea if he had help. Personally, I would suggest he invite Rep. Maxine Waters and Wisconsin's Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and make it an intervention instead.

