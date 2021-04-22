Better Know A Wingnut, Virginia Edition

Amanda Chase is special.
She calls herself "Trump in heels," and this week she took to the campaign trail in the Virginia Governor's race to declare that the verdict "made her sick.
Via WaPo, Chase analyzed the verdict for her apparently tiny "crowd."
“Friends, today’s verdict makes me sick, I am so concerned about our law enforcement right now quitting. And you should be, too.” said the Republican.
The twelve unanimous jurors in the case, according to Chase, "didn't acquit because they feared a violent backlash."
Hey Amanda, maybe the violent backlash was George Floyd getting murdered by a police officer.
Chase isn't expected to win the election, but hey, she's got the endorsement of traitor Michael Flynn, and she's been caught using campaign funds for a hotel room to attend Trump's pre-insurrection "Stop the Steal" rally.
Sounds like "Trump in heels" to me!