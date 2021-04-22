Better Know A Wingnut, Virginia Edition

After justice was served and Derek Chauvin was rightly found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Amanda Chase said "the verdict today makes me sick."



Will any Virginia Republican condemn this despicable racism? pic.twitter.com/4U2OCGgktt — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) April 21, 2021

Amanda Chase is special.

She calls herself "Trump in heels," and this week she took to the campaign trail in the Virginia Governor's race to declare that the verdict "made her sick.

Via WaPo, Chase analyzed the verdict for her apparently tiny "crowd."

“Friends, today’s verdict makes me sick, I am so concerned about our law enforcement right now quitting. And you should be, too.” said the Republican.

The twelve unanimous jurors in the case, according to Chase, "didn't acquit because they feared a violent backlash."

Hey Amanda, maybe the violent backlash was George Floyd getting murdered by a police officer.

Chase isn't expected to win the election, but hey, she's got the endorsement of traitor Michael Flynn, and she's been caught using campaign funds for a hotel room to attend Trump's pre-insurrection "Stop the Steal" rally.

Sounds like "Trump in heels" to me!

It makes me sick that we have a state senator that would rather have a white murderer continuing to go out & do it again than have an innocent black man be alive. If police officers agree & quit over this, good, they shouldn't be serving anyway. — Just Peachy (@my_girl_57) April 21, 2021

Amanda seems to be okay with public lynchings of Black people. She didn't see the humanity in George Floyd as he laid there dying right before our own eyes. To her, was just a thing. She probably still believes Blacks are 3/5 of a person and our lives have absolutely no value. — Rita (@RWallace001) April 21, 2021