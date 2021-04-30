Fox And Friends' Sudden Phony Reversal On Government Help: 'It's Polarizing!'

The trio of FOXQ morning sycophants were not amused or encouraged by President Biden's first congressional address because he wants to truly help the working class of America -- the ones for and by whom government exists.

Pretending COVID never existed under Trump, despite the millions of jobs lost, bankruptcies filed, and millions more behind on rent, Fox and Friends attacked the idea of any more federal aid and job-creating programs to the suffering working class.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt called federal aid a polarizing moment for the American people. It's only polarizing to the wealthy right-wing elites and corporation that may have their taxes raised.

"I thought it was very polarizing last night because they're saying [government] 'will take care of you, we're gonna pay all of your bills. You can't do it on your own."

Everyone who just lived through the last 14 months knows it's true -- we can't do it on our own. And they were just fine with sending money out when Trump was president. It's not "government" they're complaining about. It's Biden.

To conservative media, if TraitorTrump approves of money being sent to the people that aren't wealthy, it's a beautiful thing, like Lincoln. If President Biden, who won a mandate against the narcissistic buffoon to help Americans does so, it's evil.

Fits perfectly for Newsmax, QAnon, and OANN too.

"But you hear everyone in a diner this morning saying 'we want to work' part," Earhardt continued. "We want people to come back to work because we like feeling proud of ourselves. Like putting my head on the pillow at the end of the night at the end of the day knowing I worked hard for that pillow or that food that was on my table."

Earlier in their program Will Cain went to a MAGA diner in Pilot Texas, and asked MAGA loving patrons and the owner about Biden's economic plans. The owner had a "I voted for Trump" shirt on.

Why the f*ck are these small diners Fox and Friends obsesses over representative of all Americans when they are only filled with Trumpers?

Trump MAGA voters are supposed to be the bellwether for the country, apparently. These are the voters Fox News only cares about in all things.

Only on Fox News would a jobs, infrastructure and stimulus rescue package after a pandemic would be odious to their hosts and guests.