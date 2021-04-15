Media Bites
Fox's Pete Hegseth Blames Daunte Wright For His Own Death

Fox and Friends stepped up to defend the indefensible.
By John Amato
by John Amato
This morning, Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth blamed Daunte Wright for being murdered.

Really.

Hegseth, who used his presidential fluffing ability to get TraitorTrump to pardon convicted war criminals, can't stop defending murders perpetrated by law enforcement.

The Fox morning show focused more on the protests in Brooklyn Center Minnesota, after this latest death of a young black man at the hands of the police, than on the actual crime committed by the officer.

Kim Potter has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

After whining about the protests against the police, Hegseth stepped up to defend the indefensible.

"Absolute demonization of law enforcement," Pete cried out off-camera.

Hegseth continued defending the officer and painting Potter as a role model who, "made a really tough call, the wrong call."

Potter was with two above-average-sized officers who were grappling with Wright after he tried to get back in his car. Why was a taser even necessary at this point?

He continued, "Very few people are willing to have the conversation we should have, which is Daunte Wright should be alive, but if he had complied, he would be alive.”

“Ultimately there was an arrest -- he decided to fight the cop. When you decide to fight the cop, you escalate the situation. She didn’t make the right call. He shouldn’t be dead. I’m not excusing that. But when you fight back, you create a tragic, the possibility for a tragic situation.”

Ainsley Earhardt said, "She was trying to do her job..."

Praising the officer who killed an unarmed Black man is unacceptable.

We don't live in a fascist police state, where police can shoot you for non-compliance.

