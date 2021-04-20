Keilar Compares Trump's Hannity Appearance To A 'Mean Girls Group Chat'

I'm happy to see that New Day co-anchor Brianna Keilar is continuing the same sharp criticism she was famous for on her midday show.

"Usually when a former president gives his first interview after leaving the White House, they wait longer than three months and they have something new to say. In Donald Trump's case, it was neither. He sat down with Sean Hannity's propaganda hour and just like person, man, camera, TV, we heard these hits before," Keilar said.

Total fraud. I rebuilt the military. Nobody was tougher on Russia. That's double, tripled and quadrupled coming in because that's pouring in right now. Drugs are pouring in. If you look at mainstream media or as you say lame stream, I got tremendous numbers, nobody has ever gotten the numbers I got. Lisa Murkowski is a disaster. China virus, whatever you want to call it. Russia, Russia, Russia. Five and a half years of investigations and hoaxes. You get impeached for doing nothing wrong. Very unfair. Get a second impeachment for doing nothing wrong. I could write a great book. As far as North Korea is concerned, I have a great relationship with a certain man that's got great power over North Korea. Getting along with Vladimir Putin is a good thing. And I got along with him very well.

"Of all the times to proclaim this, the U.S. just took action against Russia for its unprecedented hack on the U.S. government. A Russian dissident is said to be dying in prison and the Russians are staging tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border. Objectively, there is a lot to ask Donald Trump, including how the multiple investigations that he is facing post presidency are poised to derail a potential run for the White House that he keeps teasing. Instead, this," Keilar said.

Welcome to Hannity as we continue as we're broadcasting from Mar-A-Lago and Palm Beach, Florida. I know a lot of people around you everyday. This is what they're all telling me. You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you play a little golf more. That you're keeping an insane schedule, seven days a week. You really don't stop.

She pointed out they're discussing this from a retirement home in Florida.

HANNITY: Let's start with Joe Biden. Now, i get criticized because the Joe Biden I see now, I can show you tapes of him in 2016. I can show you tapes of him in 2012. And to me he looks extraordinarily weak, frail. I think it's very transparent he's struggling cognitively. In fairness, his aides said the wind -- it was very windy. Did the wind ever blow you over? TRUMP: Well, Air Force One is a very big plane. Usually what they try and do is shield the wind. HANNITY: Let me ask the question from this perspective, cause there are hostile regimes and many hostile actors on the world stage. I'm sure they're studying Joe Biden. Knowing what you know, things I wouldn't know, are you concerned about their perception of an American president that seems somewhat frail and weak? Let me ask this, Joe Biden has been in Washington 50 years. he's the ultimate swamp creature.

"If there is anything newsworthy from this mean girl group chat, it is Donald Trump telling his skeptical supporters whose vaccine hesitancy may prevent the U.S. from reaching herd immunity in the non-mass casualty way, to get vaccinated."

TRUMP: You know, they all want me to do a commercial because a lot of our people don't want to take vaccine. You know, I don't know what that is exactly. Republican, I don't know what it is. HANNITY: Do you encourage people to get it? TRUMP: I encourage them to take it, I do. HANNITY: Did you get it? TRUMP: I had it and I took it, okay?

"Took it in January. Americans didn't find out he had until March, about six weeks after he left the job. And now Sean Hannity is pulling teeth to get Trump to tell his supporters that it's safe and necessary. Maybe if he promoted the shots in the arms the way he promoted the conspiracy theory of Biden getting, as he put it, 'a shot in the ass' before he won the election, maybe some people would actually listen."