Keilar Compares Trump's Hannity Appearance To A 'Mean Girls Group Chat'

I'm happy to see that New Day co-anchor Brianna Keilar is continuing the same sharp criticism she was famous for on her midday show.
"Usually when a former president gives his first interview after leaving the White House, they wait longer than three months and they have something new to say. In Donald Trump's case, it was neither. He sat down with Sean Hannity's propaganda hour and just like person, man, camera, TV, we heard these hits before," Keilar said.
"Of all the times to proclaim this, the U.S. just took action against Russia for its unprecedented hack on the U.S. government. A Russian dissident is said to be dying in prison and the Russians are staging tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border. Objectively, there is a lot to ask Donald Trump, including how the multiple investigations that he is facing post presidency are poised to derail a potential run for the White House that he keeps teasing. Instead, this," Keilar said.
She pointed out they're discussing this from a retirement home in Florida.
TRUMP: Well, Air Force One is a very big plane. Usually what they try and do is shield the wind.
HANNITY: Let me ask the question from this perspective, cause there are hostile regimes and many hostile actors on the world stage. I'm sure they're studying Joe Biden. Knowing what you know, things I wouldn't know, are you concerned about their perception of an American president that seems somewhat frail and weak? Let me ask this, Joe Biden has been in Washington 50 years. he's the ultimate swamp creature.
"If there is anything newsworthy from this mean girl group chat, it is Donald Trump telling his skeptical supporters whose vaccine hesitancy may prevent the U.S. from reaching herd immunity in the non-mass casualty way, to get vaccinated."
HANNITY: Do you encourage people to get it?
TRUMP: I encourage them to take it, I do.
HANNITY: Did you get it?
TRUMP: I had it and I took it, okay?
"Took it in January. Americans didn't find out he had until March, about six weeks after he left the job. And now Sean Hannity is pulling teeth to get Trump to tell his supporters that it's safe and necessary. Maybe if he promoted the shots in the arms the way he promoted the conspiracy theory of Biden getting, as he put it, 'a shot in the ass' before he won the election, maybe some people would actually listen."