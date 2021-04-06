Politics
At Least Mitch McConnell Got Bernie Sanders To Laugh

All of a sudden, Mitch McConnell wants corporations to say out of politics! And Bernie Sanders finds that hilarious.
By Frances Langum
Mitch McConnell was so funny this week, Bernie Sanders laughed.

There was one person Chris Hayes wanted to ask about Mitch McConnell's irony-defying statement that essentially corporations should stay out of politics: the Senator from Vermont.

Sanders noted that "All of this is nothing more than a deflection, ...deflection from the reality that all over this country is Republicans are trying to protect their interests by making it harder for people voting against them to participate in the political process."

Then Sanders whipped out the liberal superpower, memory, reminding us that Mitch McConnell "was the biggest Senate defender of Citizens United... And the ability of corporations to buy elections."

Sanders diagnosed what is going on with Republicans in 2021: "I think the Republican Party now, and certain leaders of the party, are trying to pretend they're a party of the working class. These what they're trying to do. Obviously that's total nonsense. What they're trying to do is appeal to working-class people in terms of racial politics, homophobic politics, xenophobic politics. And our job, which takes me to what we're trying to do with reconciliation here, democrats loudly and proudly have to be the party of the working class in this country and be prepared to take on the greed of corporate America..."

Chris Hayes then asked Sanders about the announcement that the US Senate can do more than one reconciliation package in 2021. "Is that a game changer?" Hayes asked.

"Pretty big deal." said Sanders.

The Senator ended the interview on a definite tongue-in-cheek note:

"I know you will be shocked after McConnell's vehement anticorporate rant today that he will vote vigorously and lead the opposition against asking large corporations and the wealthy to start paying their fair share of taxes. I know you'll be shocked at that revelation."

On topic: Driftglass has a funny photoshop.

