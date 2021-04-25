Graham Slams Biden As A 'Very Destabilizing President'

Sen. Lindsy Graham (R-SC) on Sunday insisted that Joe Biden has been a "very destabilizing" president.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace challenged Graham, who had recently called Biden's presidential campaign a "fraud."

"You have said this week that you believe that Biden's campaign was a fraud on the country," Wallace pointed out, "because of how differently he is governing."

Wallace went on to observe that Biden's actions as president have mirrored his campaign rhetoric.

"During the campaign, Senator, he did talk about big changes and infrastructure and racial inequality and a number of other issues," Wallace said. "So why is it a fraud?"

Graham replied: "During the campaign, he made us all believe that Joe Biden would be the moderate choice, that court packing was a boneheaded idea. All of the sudden, we've got a comission to change the structure of the Supreme Court. Making D.C. a state, I think that is a very radical idea that will change the makeup of the United States Senate."

The South Carolina Republican noted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has said that Biden's first 100 days exceeded her expectations.

"That's all you need to know!" Graham insisted. "I like Joe Biden. But I'm in the 43% [who disapprove of him] -- he's been a disaster on foreign policy. The border is in chaos, the Iranians are off the mat, he's opening up negotiations with the Iranian regime and they haven't done a damn thing to change. Afghanistan is going to fall apart. Russia and China are already pushing him around."

"So, I'm very worried," the senator added. "I think he's been a very destabilizing president. And economically, he's throwing a wet blanket over the recovery, wanting to raise taxes in a large amount and regulate America basically out of business. So I'm not very impressed with the first 100 days. This is not what I thought I would get."