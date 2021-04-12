Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Good morning! Pour yourself a strong cuppa Joe because it's Infrastructure Week —we mean that in a good way— and The Former Guy attacked the GOP at [checks notes] a RNC-Donor Meeting, and our bloggers tell us in so many ways that the world has gone wacko and it is only Monday! We are not being half-hearted.

Big Bad Bald Bastard gives us some advice that I wish we had taken.

The Mahablog says that the GOP has declared war on business owners.

The Carpentariat presents a new target in our (cancel) culture wars!

Bonus Track: Because we're all about culture, The Louvre Museum has digitized the entire collection and put it on line for our quarantine viewing pleasure.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).